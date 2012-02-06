Public, Private Partners Take On Tropical Diseases

A coordinated effort of 13 pharmaceutical companies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Bank, and various governments and health organizations hope to eliminate or control 10 neglected tropical diseases by 2020. “Many companies and organizations have worked for decades to fight these horrific diseases, but no one company or organization can do it alone,” GlaxoSmithKline CEO Andrew Witty said on behalf of the participating companies. “We pledge to work hand-in-hand to revolutionize the way we fight these diseases now and in the future.” The partners endorsed the London Declaration on Neglected Tropical Diseases, committing to sustaining and expanding drug donations; sharing expertise to accelerate R&D for new treatments; and increasing funding for prevention, monitoring, and education. The Gates Foundation has pledged $363 million over five years to support research. The Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative also announced collaborative agreements to access compound libraries at 11 drug firms. To guide the effort, the World Health Organization unveiled a road map that sets targets and will track progress.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter