Sangamo And Shire To Tackle Hemophilia

Sangamo BioSciences and Ireland’s Shire are collaborating on curative therapies for hemophilia and other monogenic diseases. They will use Sangamo’s zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology for gene editing. To get exclusive worldwide rights to ZFPs targeting four genes—for blood clotting factors VII, VIII, IX, and X—Shire will pay Sangamo $13 million up front, as well as future milestones and royalties. Sangamo will handle R&D up to the clinical-trial stage, with Shire reimbursing its expenses.
