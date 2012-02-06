Small Chemical Businesses Fall National Meeting Symposia

The ACS Member Communities department inadvertently omitted the Division of Small Chemical Businesses symposia from the call for papers for the fall 2012 ACS national meeting in Philadelphia (C&EN,Jan. 23, page 36).
Small Chemical Businesses
Program Chair: J. E. Sabol, Chemical Consultant, P.O. Box 085198, Racine, WI 53408-5198, (262) 498-8005, jsabol@chem-consult.com
Abstracts due March 19.
Best Practices for Entrepreneurs.
Chemical Entrepreneurs Poster Session. J. Maclachlan, pidgirl@gmail.com
Entrepreneurship: Drug Discovery Innovation at Start-up, Small & Medium-Sized Biotechnology Companies (Cosponsored with COMP, MEDI, and ORGN). A. Reitz, reitz12000@yahoo.com
How Small Businesses Increase Sales & Grow Using Social Media. J. Maclachlan, pidgirl@gmail.com
Marketing & Technical Sales for Start-up & Growing Businesses. D. Jarvis, dave.jarvis@att.net
Terahertz Spectroscopy Moves from the Laboratory to the Commercial Sector. A. Rahman, a.rahman@arphotonics.net
True Stories of Success from Chemical Entrepreneurs. P. McCarthy, patrickamccarthy@gmail.com
What You Need To Know about the New U.S. Patent Laws (Cosponsored with CINF). J. Bergman, bergman@oshaliang.com.
