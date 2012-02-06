Advertisement

Business

Small Chemical Businesses Fall National Meeting Symposia

by Sophie L. Rovner
February 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 6
The ACS Member Communities department inadvertently omitted the Division of Small Chemical Businesses symposia from the call for papers for the fall 2012 ACS national meeting in Philadelphia (C&EN,Jan. 23, page 36).

Small Chemical Businesses

Program Chair: J. E. Sabol, Chemical Consultant, P.O. Box 085198, Racine, WI 53408-5198, (262) 498-8005, jsabol@chem-consult.com

Abstracts due March 19.

Best Practices for Entrepreneurs.

Chemical Entrepreneurs Poster Session. J. Maclachlan, pidgirl@gmail.com

Entrepreneurship: Drug Discovery Innovation at Start-up, Small & Medium-Sized Biotechnology Companies (Cosponsored with COMP, MEDI, and ORGN). A. Reitz, reitz12000@yahoo.com

How Small Businesses Increase Sales & Grow Using Social Media. J. Maclachlan, pidgirl@gmail.com

Marketing & Technical Sales for Start-up & Growing Businesses. D. Jarvis, dave.jarvis@att.net

Terahertz Spectroscopy Moves from the Laboratory to the Commercial Sector. A. Rahman, a.rahman@arphotonics.net

True Stories of Success from Chemical Entrepreneurs. P. McCarthy, patrickamccarthy@gmail.com

What You Need To Know about the New U.S. Patent Laws (Cosponsored with CINF). J. Bergman, bergman@oshaliang.com.

