Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Wary Customers Dampen Earnings

Fourth Quarter: Chemical firms blame inventory destocking for poor finish in 2011

by Melody M. Bomgardner
February 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The European debt crisis and cash-conserving buyers added to seasonal slowness that hurt U.S. chemical earnings in the fourth quarter of 2011.

At Dow, earnings declined 46% compared with 2010’s fourth quarter. In a conference call, CEO Andrew N. Liveris reminded analysts that the company had anticipated destocking by customers and spent the fourth quarter cutting discretionary spending and tightening operating rates. The quarter brought lower sales volumes for electronic materials and coatings; performance materials volumes were flat.

Dow’s earnings were lower than expected, Charles Neivert, managing director at investment bank Dahlman Rose, wrote in a note to investors, but the shortfall was due to overall economic deterioration and outside the control of management. “This should not be a significant surprise to the market, as we have observed this from others in the chemical space,” he added.

At DuPont, sales volumes for electronic materials declined 33% compared with the year-ago quarter. CEO Ellen J. Kullman told analysts in a conference call that oversupply in photovoltaics continued to push down sales. She pointed out that the solar market is responsible for 40% of the company’s electronics sales. Sales of performance chemicals and performance coatings each declined 13%. In total, DuPont’s earnings dropped 30% year-over-year to $325 million.

On the positive side, Dow and DuPont both succeeded in raising prices enough to more than offset increasing raw material and energy costs and to push overall sales higher than in 2010’s fourth quarter. Emerging countries accounted for 35% of Dow’s sales; Liveris said strong volumes in these markets offset weakness in places such as Western Europe. In addition, good demand in Latin America helped Dow and DuPont each sell $1.3 billion worth of agricultural products in the quarter.

Meanwhile, a major acquisition made the difference at Ashland in the quarter. The integration of ISP contributed $450 million in sales and pushed earnings up 32% over fourth-quarter 2010. “The addition of ISP has significantly expanded our positions in higher-margin growth markets such as personal care and pharmaceuticals,” Ashland CEO James J. O’Brien told investors.

Chemical company CEOs share an outlook for 2012: They anticipate continued weakness in the first quarter but forecast a turnaround sometime thereafter. “At this point,” Kullman said, “many of our supply chain inventories are low, and we expect demand to pick up slowly, starting late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter.”

This table shows 2011 fourth-quarter earnings for chemical companies
Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow’s second quarter is better than its first
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow and BASF post upbeat first-quarter results
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical companies enjoy third-quarter earnings bounce

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE