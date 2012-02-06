Waters Honors Brazilian Lab

Waters Corp. has designated the Thomson Mass Spectrometry Laboratory at the University of Campinas, in Brazil, as a Waters Center of Innovation. The designation recognizes liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry research facilities that support breakthroughs in scientific research. The lab, under the direction of Marcos Eberlin, is the first in South America to receive the Waters honor.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter