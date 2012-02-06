Watson Plans R&D Center In New Jersey

Watson Pharmaceuticals is setting up a global R&D technology center in North Brunswick, N.J., leasing space from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. The firm plans to invest about $4.5 million to outfit its new facility, which will include product development and analytical labs. It will focus on developing generic drugs, particularly for inhalation and respiratory products. When completed in the spring of 2012, the center will employ about 50 scientists, engineers, and support staff.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter