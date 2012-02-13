Intelligence Is Not Required

For comparison, consider the statement, “Human brains grew bigger because it was dangerous for the species to have a smaller brain. If they did, a single predator could wipe out the next generation.” That might not be the most felicitous way of putting it (and it’s at best horrendously oversimplified). Surely Schofield would not claim that this statement implies that protohumans (let alone their DNA) somehow “knew” that a bigger brain would be a good thing. But the logic behind that statement and the one he objects to is exactly the same. In both cases, the evolutionary logic is that more individuals survived in subsequent generations from among ancestors who had the more adaptive trait (be it multiple reproductive mechanisms that could better survive “a single mutation” to one of them or bigger brains whose possessors were better able to escape “a single predator”) than from ancestors who didn’t.