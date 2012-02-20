2012 ACS National Award Winners

Following is the eighth set of vignettes of recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2012. C&EN will publish the vignettes of the remaining recipients in the last February issue. A profile of Robert S. Langer, the 2012 Priestley Medalist, is scheduled to appear in the March 26 issue of C&EN along with his award address.
Most of the award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony that will be held on Tuesday, March 27, in conjunction with the spring ACS national meeting in San Diego. However, the Arthur C. Cope Scholar awardees will be honored at the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia, Aug. 19–23.
