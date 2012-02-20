The Cholesterol Bet
Taking lessons from a failed drug, firms are ready to test a heart health hypothesis
February 20, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 8
In light of controversial H5N1 bird flu experiments, experts hashed out myriad issues at a public forum in New York City
Public portals to computed data and search tools are set to accelerate the pace of materials discovery
Coherent waves may enhance energy transfer
After a brisk first quarter, big spending on chemical acquisitions slowed in 2011
The science historian discovers flaws in original design and implementation of much-debated Toxic Substances Control Act
MRI method generates diagnostic images that reveal normally hidden details of electrodes and electrolytes