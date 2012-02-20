Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands



February 20, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 8

Taking lessons from a failed drug, firms are ready to test a heart health hypothesis

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 90 | Issue 8
Pharmaceuticals

The Cholesterol Bet

Taking lessons from a failed drug, firms are ready to test a heart health hypothesis

A Dual-Use Debate

In light of controversial H5N1 bird flu experiments, experts hashed out myriad issues at a public forum in New York City

Materials Data For The Masses

Public portals to computed data and search tools are set to accelerate the pace of materials discovery

  • Analytical Chemistry

    The Quantum Side of Photosynthesis

    Coherent waves may enhance energy transfer

  • Business

    Merger Momentum Abates

    After a brisk first quarter, big spending on chemical acquisitions slowed in 2011

  • Policy

    Jody Roberts

    The science historian discovers flaws in original design and implementation of much-debated Toxic Substances Control Act

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

3-D View Inside A Battery

MRI method generates diagnostic images that reveal normally hidden details of electrodes and electrolytes

Business & Policy Concentrates

