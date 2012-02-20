Air Products Buys Cosmetics Firm ROVI

Air Products & Chemicals has acquired Rovi Cosmetics International, a German maker of cosmetic active ingredients and delivery systems for the European market. Rovi has 18 employees. Air Products says the acquisition adds “critical mass” to its personal care business, which includes acrylate and urethane-acrylic polymers that provide rheology modification, film formation, and sensory benefits to hair and skin care products.
