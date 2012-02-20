BASF Will Boost U.S. Crop R&D

BASF will spend $33 million to expand its plant biotechnology and crop protection research facilities in Research Triangle Park, N.C. The company says it will build nearly 80,000 sq ft of office, laboratory, and greenhouse facilities to support biotech and insect control research. The site currently employs about 780 people in 400,000 sq ft of space. BASF revealed in January that it would move the headquarters of its plant science business from Germany to Research Triangle Park in reaction to European rejection of genetically modified crop technology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter