Lanxess will spend more than $25 million to expand cresol production at its site in Leverkusen, Germany, by about 20%. The project is set for completion by mid-2013. In 2010, the firm finished a 60% expansion at the site at a cost of about $45 million.
BASF has acquired Direvo’s business in the feed enzyme mannanase for an undisclosed sum. BASF says the enzyme company’s mannanase offers a combination of temperature and pelleting stability that improves its application in animal nutrition formulas.
Infineum will build a calcium salicylate facility in Singapore by the end of 2013. Infineum, a lubricant additives joint venture of ExxonMobil and Shell, says the project is its largest single investment ever. Calcium salicylate is a detergent component added to engine oil formulas for passenger, heavy-duty, and marine vehicles.
Teijin has restarted production at Teijin Polyester, a manufacturing subsidiary in Thailand that was damaged by floods last fall. With about 900 employees, Teijin Polyester produces polyester yarn and fiber.
DuPont has signed a $100 million contract to supply its Solamet metallization pastes and Tedlar polyvinyl fluoride film to Yingli Green Energy, a Chinese solar panel maker. DuPont recently signed a deal to supply Tedlar to Suntech Power, a Chinese firm it calls the world’s largest producer of solar panels.
Dow AgroSciences is planning a multiyear investment program in the U.S. to expand capacity for 2,4-D choline, an herbicide that is a key element of the firm’s Enlist weed control system. Dow says it will first invest in its Midland, Mich., operation.
Bayer HealthCare’s animal health division has agreed to acquire KMG Chemicals’ animal health business for an undisclosed sum. The business, which had sales of $11.4 million in the 12 months ending on Oct. 31, 2011, makes insecticides and other products for farm animals.
Abbott Laboratorieswill spend about $110 million to expand its active pharmaceutical ingredients facility in Sligo, Ireland, by 2014. The project, which is supported by the Irish government, will boost capacity to make virology, oncology, and nephrology actives, Abbott says.
Marina Biotech is shuttering its Cambridge, Mass., site and moving all research activities to its headquarters in Bothell, Wash., to conserve cash. Marina acquired the site when it merged with fellow RNAi firm Cequent Pharmaceuticals in 2010. Marina’s stock was delisted from NASDAQ earlier this month after its price fell too low.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter