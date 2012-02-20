Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Cellular NMR

Solid-state NMR reveals the structure of bacterial membrane proteins in real-life situations

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Conventional solution-phase NMR spectroscopy has been a powerful tool for looking at the structure of biological molecules. But it’s less useful for studying large complexes buried in cell membranes. Jan Tommassen, Marc Baldus, and coworkers at Utrecht University, in the Netherlands, now show that they can use solid-state NMR to study bacterial membrane proteins in isolated cell envelopes and in intact bacteria (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1116478109). The cell envelope of gram-negative bacteria consists of inner and outer membranes separated by the peptidoglycan-containing periplasm. The researchers engineered Escherichia coli cells to produce an outer membrane protein called PagL and isotopically labeled the cells with 15N and 13C. They then collected two-dimensional correlation NMR spectra using pulse sequences tailored for solid-state NMR. They achieved similar spectral resolution whether PagL was synthetically reconstituted or in intact cellular envelopes. They also characterized other components of the cell envelope, including lipids, peptidoglycan, and lipoproteins. Cellular solid-state NMR should allow researchers to characterize biological processes mediated by complex protein molecular machines, the researchers note, “thereby bridging the gap between structural and cellular biology.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE