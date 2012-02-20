Central Regional Meeting Call For Papers

The 43rd Central Regional Meeting (CERM 2012) of the American Chemical Society will be held at the Henry Hotel (formerly the Ritz-Carlton) in Dearborn, Mich., on June 5–9.
The Detroit Section, which will host the meeting as part of its centennial celebration, requests papers for symposia covering advanced battery chemistry; chemical education; chemical aspects of alternative energy; analytical, biological, computational, environmental, inorganic, organic, physical, and polymer chemistry; and more.
Abstracts may be submitted online through the CERM 2012 website at 2012cerm.sites.acs.org. The deadline for abstract submission is April 16.
In addition to symposia and workshops devoted to all branches of chemistry, the technical program will include undergraduate research symposia, an exposition showcasing products and materials from a wide range of vendors, and technical and career development workshops.
Special events will include plenary lectures, a Women Chemists Committee luncheon, a Younger Chemists Committee luncheon, an ice cream social with ACS governance, and a Detroit 100th anniversary dinner.
An awards ceremony will honor the recipients of the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Central Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, and the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society.
Nomination guidelines and further information about these awards can be found on the meeting website.
Advance registration for the meeting closes on May 22. Regular registration will continue through June 9. Please visit the CERM 2012 website for registration and contact information, useful Web links, and up-to-date details on events as they become available.
