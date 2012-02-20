Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Curbing Climate Change

Environment: International initiative seeks to reduce emissions of methane, black carbon, and HFCs

by Cheryl Hogue
February 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Cheryl Hogue/C&EN
Clinton
Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton
Credit: Cheryl Hogue/C&EN
Clinton

A global initiative launched last week aims to slash emissions of three short-lived pollutants that contribute to global warming: methane, black carbon, and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

By reducing emissions of these pollutants, the world can significantly reduce the amount of human-caused climate change that is expected by 2050, said U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, who announced the new effort on Feb. 16. These three pollutants stay in the atmosphere for a relatively short time—from days to decades—compared with up to centuries for carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse house produced through human activities.

Controlling these short-lived pollutants has other significant benefits in addition to reducing climate impacts, Clinton stressed. “They also destroy millions of tons of crops every year and wreak havoc on people’s health,” she said. Black carbon is a component of particulate pollution linked to respiratory and cardiovascular problems. Methane contributes to ground-level ozone, which can cause health problems and reduce crop yields.

The international coalition, called Climate & Clean Air Coalition To Reduce Short-Lived Climate Pollutants, includes the U.S., Bangladesh, Canada, Ghana, Mexico, Sweden, and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). It intends to help governments adopt policies that reduce emissions of these pollutants. Efforts to control black carbon include replacing inefficient cooking stoves, adopting emission standards for diesel-fueled vehicles, and ceasing the burning of crop residues. Actions to curb methane emissions include capturing the gas seeping from coal mines and reducing or eliminating the practice of venting or flaring at natural gas or petroleum operations.

HFCs were developed as replacements for chlorofluor­ocarbons, which erode Earth’s protective stratospheric ozone layer. Potential actions to control HFC emissions include reduction of leaks in equipment that uses these chemicals and demonstrations of technology that uses more environmentally benign refrigerants.

Clinton warned that the new coalition would not replace efforts to ratchet down CO2 emissions. “This coalition is intended to complement, not supplant, the other actions we are and must be taking” to combat climate change, Clinton said.

The effort “is buying us back some time we’ve already lost” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said Achim Steiner, executive director of UNEP.

Initially, under the plan, the U.S. will chip in $12 million to the initiative over the next two years, and Canada will pony up $3 million. More contributions are expected from other countries.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biden proposes methane cuts at Glasgow climate conference
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biden climate order directs US to join HFC treaty
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The global push against hydrofluorocarbons

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE