EnerG2 Opens Plant For Carbon Materials

EnerG2 has started production of nanostructured materials at a new facility in Albany, Ore. The company calls the facility the world’s first dedicated to commercial-scale production of high-surface-area carbon materials. It sees applications in ultracapacitors and other energy storage devices. The plant was built with the help of $21.3 million in funding from the Department of Energy. The firm’s other backers include the University of Washington and several venture capital firms.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter