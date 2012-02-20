Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Fine Chemicals On The Upbeat

Informex: Merger, Asia news revealed at trade show in New Orleans

by Rick Mullin
February 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Informex returned to the Crescent City for the first time since 2008.
A Mardi Gras band in front of the New Orleans convention center where the Informex trade show was held in February 2012.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Informex returned to the Crescent City for the first time since 2008.

Attendees at Informex were exuberant last week upon their return to New Orleans, buoyed by solid sales growth in 2011. News of consolidation in the sector and plans for China could be heard amid the buzz at the trade show for fine and pharmaceutical chemicals.

Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici (FIS), an Italian fine chemicals firm, announced it is engaged in discussions to acquire Delmar Chemicals, a Montreal-based pharmaceutical chemical firm that specializes in process optimization, scale-up, and small-scale synthesis.

FIS and Delmar have partnered for several years, according to Laura Coppi, general manager of sales and marketing at FIS. Delmar will give FIS its first facility in North America, Coppi said, and its pilot-scale manufacturing complements FIS’s kilogram-scale and larger production capability in Vicenza, Italy. Sales at FIS grew 25% in 2011 to reach $290 million, Coppi said, and she is optimistic that it can sustain that level of growth this year.

Equistone Partners Europe, owner of the German pharmaceutical chemical maker Chemie Uetikon, is looking for another fine chemicals company to acquire, according to Uetikon CEO Heinz Sieger. A private equity firm created by former executives of Barclays Private Equity, Equistone acquired Uetikon last fall. The deal capped a year in which Uetikon’s sales grew 30%, Sieger told C&EN. Equistone’s plan is to merge the second fine chemicals firm with Uetikon, Sieger said.

The fine chemicals sector still has its eyes on Asia. U.S.-based ChiralQuest announced plans to acquire a full-scale manufacturing facility in Jiangxi, China. The plant will feature 60 vessels ranging in size from 50 to 3,000 L, with a total volume of 80,000 L, said Ian C. Lennon, senior vice president of business development.

Asymchem Laboratories announced the opening of a large-scale facility in Dunhua, China, to meet demand for pharmaceutical-grade intermediates. The company said it invested $20 million in the project and will spend another $12 million by 2014. This year, it plans to triple capacity and add the capability to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients, said James Gage, Asymchem’s chief scientific officer.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flamma gains a North American foothold near Philadelphia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European drug chemical makers active as they head into annual U.S. conclave
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mood is bright at new drug ingredients show

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE