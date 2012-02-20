Japan’s Kao Expands Surfactants

Japanese household goods and cosmetics supplier Kao will spend $50 million to double its Indonesian surfactant capacity. The expansion involves relocating facilities that are now in Tambun, a suburb of Jakarta, to Karawang International Industrial City, also on Jakarta’s outskirts. Kao says the Tambun facilities are now operating at full capacity while demand for surfactants, both in Indonesia and abroad, keeps growing. Kao consumes some of the surfactants for its own products and sells the rest to other companies in Indonesia and overseas.
