Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Mollusk Shells Hint At Ancient Climes

The crystal structure of a shell’s nacre holds clues to the temperature and pressure at which it was formed

by Bethany Halford
February 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
The iridescent nacre of Nautilus pompilius hints at its living environment.
A Nautilus pompilius shell
Credit: Shutterstock
The iridescent nacre of Nautilus pompilius hints at its living environment.

Nacre, the biomineral lining that gives certain mollusk shells an iridescent gleam, can also indicate the temperature and pressure under which the mother-of-pearl material was formed (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja210808s). Because there are many examples of ancient mollusk fossils, researchers could use nacre as a paleothermometer to figure out how hot it was for these creatures in ancient oceans. A University of Wisconsin, Madison, team led by Pupa Gilbert collected polarization-dependent imaging contrast maps of nacre cross sections from eight mollusk species, all of which came from different environments. They found that the nacre’s ultrastructure—the width and the thickness of its aragonite crystals, as well as the disorder between crystals—is specific to each species. They noted a correlation between the maximum temperature of the mollusk’s environment and the degree of crystalline disorder. Also, the thickness of the crystals relates to the depth at which the mollusk lived. “This combination of temperature and distance from the water surface may prove valuable to reconstruct ancient climate on a timescale potentially spanning 450 million years,” the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Extreme Pressure Transforms Carbonates
Exploring Supercooled Water Structures
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glass Properties 'Fossilize' In Amber

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE