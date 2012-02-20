NSF Chemistry Alters Submission Window

Researchers who want to submit an unsolicited grant proposal to NSF’s Chemistry Division will now have just one annual window to do so. The change, which takes effect this year, means the division will no longer accept proposals for unsolicited projects in July and November (see page 4). It will now accept proposals only during a single monthlong window depending on topic. The window for research in chemical catalysis; chemical synthesis; chemical theory, models, and computational methods; and chemical structure, dynamics, and mechanisms is September. The window for chemical measurement and imaging; chemistry of life processes; environmental chemical sciences; and macromolecular, supramolecular, and nanochemistry research is October. Proposals for all solicited projects will not be affected by this change. In addition, the division is discouraging multiple proposals from a single investigator, noting that duplicate or proposals substantially similar to those already under consideration or those previously reviewed, declined, and not substantially revised are subject to return without review.