Natureworks Teams Up With BioAmber

The biobased chemical companies NatureWorks and BioAmber have formed a joint venture to bring new biobased polymer composites to the market. NatureWorks, a Cargill subsidiary, is the largest producer of the biobased polymer polylactic acid (PLA). BioAmber is building plants to make biobased succinic acid, with which it plans to produce polybutylene succinate (PBS), another biobased polymer. Called AmberWorks, the joint venture will manufacture PLA/PBS compounds for applications that existing biobased polymers can’t address, the partners say.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter