Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Nuclear Returns

Energy: License is issued for first new U.S. nuclear power plant in 34 years

by Jeff Johnson
February 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Emily Rose Bennett/ZUMA Press/Newscom
Chu addresses workers near the construction site of two nuclear reactors that have just received NRC approval.
Secretary of Energy Dr. Steven Chu speaks about the construction of the nation's first two new nuclear units in 30 years at the Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in Waynesboro on Wednesday, February 15, 2012.
Credit: Emily Rose Bennett/ZUMA Press/Newscom
Chu addresses workers near the construction site of two nuclear reactors that have just received NRC approval.

For the first time since 1978, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has given the green light for a new U.S. nuclear power plant. NRC granted a license to Southern Co. to build and operate twin 1,100-MW reactors adjacent to two operating nuclear power plants at its Vogtle nuclear facility, near Waynesboro, Ga. Financing for the project still needs to be secured.

“The resurgence of America’s nuclear industry starts here in Georgia,” Energy Secretary Steven Chu told some 500 workers when he visited the site on Feb. 15, one week after Southern received the license. He laid out the Department of Energy’s plans to spur the industry: $10 million in proposed R&D funding for advanced reactors in 2013, formation of an internal working group to analyze recommendations of an independent radioactive waste commission, and a recent proposal to create a new nuclear research hub.

When approving the license, NRC used a new streamlined system that issues nuclear reactor construction and operating licenses together. Also speeding the process was NRC’s preapproval of Southern’s proposed use of an AP1000 pressurized-water reactor design. AP1000 uses passive safety features that would cool the reactor after an accident without the need for electricity or human intervention, the agency says.

The license was issued on a 4-1 commission vote, with NRC Chairman Gregory B. Jaczko being the lone dissenter. Jaczko sought to include specific license provisions requiring Southern to implement safety reforms that are likely to stem from NRC’s review of the failures that contributed to Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant meltdown. The four other commissioners disagreed, saying that Southern would be required to comply with safety reforms that may result from the NRC review through its license.

Several U.S. senators, mostly from Western states, have urged NRC to speed up its review of the Fukushima incident and quickly implement tougher construction requirements that might result. Some details of the review are expected next month, which will mark the first anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that damaged the Fukushima power plant.

The Vogtle twin reactors are expected to cost $14 billion, and Southern has gained conditional approval from DOE for an $8.3 billion government-backed loan guarantee. The company has begun early site preparation and says one reactor is expected to be in operation by 2016, with the other coming on-line a year later.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Safety Of Design For Nuclear Waste Repository Affirmed
NRC Mulls 80-Year License For Reactors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DOE Lends Support For Nuclear Power

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE