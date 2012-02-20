Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Perc Assessment May Affect Regulations

by Cheryl Hogue
February 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A scientific assessment of perchloroethyl­ene (perc), released by EPA on Feb. 10, may lead to tighter regulation of the chemical. Perc, also known as tetrachloroethylene, is a solvent widely used for dry cleaning. The assessment sets a safe daily dose of 0.006 mg of perc per kg of body weight, based on studies that found neurotoxic effects in workers exposed to the chemical. This replaces a safe dose that EPA set in 1988 of 0.01 mg/kg/day, based on laboratory studies with rats. The assessment also categorizes perc as a likely human carcinogen, a conclusion affirmed by the National Research Council in a 2010 report. EPA says it will use the data in the assessment as it revises its maximum contaminant level for perc in drinking water. The agency will also use the toxicity values in the assessment as it evaluates whether to ratchet down allowable emissions of perc into air. Meanwhile, EPA will use the values to establish cleanup levels at hundreds of Superfund hazardous waste sites contaminated with perc.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE