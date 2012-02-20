Qatar Is Planning A Chemical Complex

Qatar Petroleum and Qatar Petrochemical have signed a nonbinding agreement with Qatar’s Minister of Energy & Industry, Mohammed bin Saleh al-Sada, concerning construction of a petrochemical complex in the country. Slated to be completed in 2018, the plant would feature a 1.4 million-ton-per-year ethylene cracker and plants for polyethylene and polypropylene. Qatar Petroleum, Qatar’s state oil company, would have an 80% stake in the complex.
