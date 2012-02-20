Toray And Ajinomoto Join For Bionylon

Toray Industries and Ajinomoto will work together to develop an economically viable way of making the nylon 5,6 raw material 1,5-pentanediamine (1,5-PD) from lysine. One of Toray’s core businesses is synthetic fiber, whereas Ajinomoto produces lysine, an amino acid feed additive, from plant materials. The two companies will look at obtaining 1,5-PD by decarbonating lysine through an enzyme reaction and then polymerizing it with dicarboxylic acid. Nylon 5,6 yields a textile fiber that is pleasing to the touch, Toray says.
