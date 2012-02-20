Weidman To Receive Industry Medal

David N. Weidman, chairman and CEO of Celanese, will receive the 2012 Chemical Industry Medal at a dinner in his honor on March 13 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. Weidman led Celanese’s transformation from a Germany-based spin-off of Hoechst into a publicly traded U.S. firm. The award, from the Society of Chemical Industry’s America International Group, recognizes Weidman’s business leadership in a volatile global economy.
