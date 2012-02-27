Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Immunity Meets The Internal Clock

Scientists find that coordinating vaccination with the natural 24-hour cycle of gene expression improves efficacy

by Sarah Everts
February 27, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 9
Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Most organisms have a circadian clock that coordinates gene expression to the rhythm of a 24-hour cycle. Researchers led by Erol Fikrig at Yale University now report that expression of a gene required for detecting pathogenic viruses and bacteria also ebbs and flows under clock control, hitting a minimum during sleeping hours and a maximum during wakeful periods. This direct molecular link between circadian clocks and innate immune systems could help medical researchers know when a patient is most vulnerable to infection and when to administer a vaccine for optimal protection against a pathogen (Immunity, DOI: 10.1016/j.immuni.2011.12.017). Fikrig and coworkers focused on expression of a gene called Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9), which is a component of the mammalian innate immune system that acts as a first scout for invading microbes. They found that mice had a better chance of survival against pathogens when an infection happened during the animal’s wakeful hours, when TLR9 was maximally expressed. The team also found that vaccines provided better long-term protection against pathogens when the vaccine had been given during wakeful times of the day.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

