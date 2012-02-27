Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Industry Moves To Dismiss ‘Mega’ Pesticide Lawsuit

by Britt E. Erickson
February 27, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A coalition of pesticide and chemical industry trade groups has filed a motion to dismiss the so-called mega lawsuit filed against EPA in January 2011 by the environmental advocacy groups Center for Biological Diversity and Pesticide Action Network North America. The lawsuit claims that EPA failed to consult the Fish & Wildlife Service or the National Marine Fisheries Service about the effects of hundreds of pesticides on endangered species when it approved the use of the pesticides. EPA is required to conduct such consultations under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The industry groups argue that the complaint is fundamentally flawed because it does not specify which actions EPA did or did not take with respect to the required consultations. The groups also point out that the plaintiffs did not file their suit in the correct jurisdiction or within the deadline for challenging a pesticide registration under federal law. Jay J. Vroom, president and CEO of the pesticide industry group CropLife America, acknowledges that the ESA consultation process needs to be improved. But, he says, “the solution lies in stakeholder collaboration to develop a workable approach to pesticide ESA assessments rather than” via litigation.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE