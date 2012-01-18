A Glucose Meter That Detects Viruses

Virus Meter? [+]Enlarge Credit: Shutterstock

Although scientists have developed a variety of cheap, portable instruments for doctors to use in the field to pinpoint viruses, none have hit the market. To speed things along, researchers have now converted a commercially available device—a glucose meter—into one that can spot viral DNA (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac203014s).

“Our idea was to start with a technology that is already mature,” says Yi Lu of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He and his team repurposed glucose meters, which people with diabetes commonly use to monitor their blood sugar, into virus meters by using glucose as a proxy for viral DNA. The scientists designed a chain of biomolecular interactions to link the two.

With hepatitis B as the virus they chose to detect, they first made two DNA probes that each would recognize half of the virus’s DNA sequence. The researchers then attached one probe to a tiny magnetic bead and the other to invertase, an enzyme that turns sucrose into glucose.

They tested their system by adding both probes to a solution of hepatitis B DNA at a known concentration. As the mixture incubated for a couple of hours, each strand of viral DNA bound both probes, thereby linking the enzymes to the beads. The researchers then isolated the beads with a magnet and placed them in a sucrose solution, where the enzymes slowly produced glucose. After three hours, the scientists removed the beads and measured the solution’s glucose concentration with a glucose meter.

