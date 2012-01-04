Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

A Quick Snapshot of Protein Aggregation

Mass Spectrometry: Electrospray ionization provides a fast analysis of the dynamic process

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
January 4, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Researchers have developed a high-resolution technique to analyze the size of protein aggregates as they form (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac203017x). They hope the method, which uses electrospray ionization mass spectrometry, will help scientists to study the molecular mechanisms behind diseases such as Alzheimer’s and to control the quality of protein-based drugs.

While protein aggregation is often associated with disease, protein clumps also cause dilemmas for the pharmaceutical industry. Protein-based drugs can aggregate during production or storage, which can bury the active parts of the proteins, rendering the drugs partially or fully inactive.

Existing techniques to follow and characterize protein aggregation have significant limitations, says Igor Kaltashov, professor of chemistry at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Methods such as analytical ultracentrifugation and size exclusion chromatography can provide only low-resolution data. The poor resolution, he says, makes it difficult to distinguish between a tetramer and a pentamer, for example. Kaltashov also points out that size exclusion chromatography can take tens of minutes, a delay that means researchers can miss important events as the proteins aggregate.

“There are few methods to see the aggregation process as it goes forward,” says Kaltashov. “We’re good at seeing the end result, but what happens in between is very difficult to track.”

So Kaltashov and his team turned to electrospray ionization mass spectrometry because the technique can produce rapid, high-resolution data. To watch the proteins aggregate, they first had to heat their samples to trigger the proteins to unfold and start to clump up. They tested their method using human antithrombin III, a glycoprotein important to blood coagulation. The researchers followed the aggregation process and found that the mass spectrometry data matched data collected by size-exclusion chromatography.

Monitoring protein aggregation “is difficult by any means of analytical techniques,” says Albert Heck of Utrecht University, in the Netherlands. But he says the mass spectrometry method has a clear advantage, because it easily separates each mass of the different-sized aggregates. He thinks that the method will find most use in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Study tests plasma biomarkers for Alzheimer’s
Extending the capabilities of mass spectrometry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Method Probes Protein Conformation Changes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE