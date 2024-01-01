Leigh Krietsch Boerner, Senior Editor

Phone: 202-336-9036

BlueSky: @leighkboerner.bsky.social

Climate change, chemical regulation, plastics, environmental law, green energy and the energy transition, green chemistry, international environmental policy, the United Nations.

Leigh Krietsch Boerner is an environmental policy reporter for C&EN. She joined the magazine as an organic chemistry reporter in 2019, and has been on her current beat since May 2023. Leigh has been a science journalist since 2008, and previously worked as the science editor at the Wirecutter/New York Times and as a freelance writer and editor at various magazines, newspapers, and scientific journals. Leigh got a Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from Indiana University in 2011. She lives in Bloomington, Indiana, with several roommates, some of which have fur.