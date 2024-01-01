BlueSky: @leighkboerner.bsky.socialAreas of coverage: Climate change, chemical regulation, plastics, environmental law, green energy and the energy transition, green chemistry, international environmental policy, the United Nations.
Leigh Krietsch Boerner is an environmental policy reporter for C&EN. She joined the magazine as an organic chemistry reporter in 2019, and has been on her current beat since May 2023. Leigh has been a science journalist since 2008, and previously worked as the science editor at the Wirecutter/New York Times and as a freelance writer and editor at various magazines, newspapers, and scientific journals. Leigh got a Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from Indiana University in 2011. She lives in Bloomington, Indiana, with several roommates, some of which have fur.
