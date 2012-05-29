Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Modified Bee Peptide Slays Deadly Bacteria

Antibiotics: Researchers tweak an antibiotic peptide from bees, making it more potent against drug-resistant bacteria

by Erika Gebel
May 29, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Buzz
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Richard Bartz and Hubert Seibrin/Wikimedia Commons
Insects like honeybees manufacture potent antibiotic peptides that make starting points for possible new medications.
Photograph of European honey bee.
Credit: Richard Bartz and Hubert Seibrin/Wikimedia Commons
Insects like honeybees manufacture potent antibiotic peptides that make starting points for possible new medications.

Researchers have co-opted an antimicrobial peptide made by honeybees and turned it into a potential medicine to treat infections of drug-resistant bacteria (ACS Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1021/cb300063v).

As more and more bacteria develop resistance, “there is an urgent need for new antibiotics,” says Ralf Hoffmann of the University of Leipzig, in Germany. He thought that peptides used by insects to kill microbes were promising drug candidates because, compared to current antibiotics, they use “a completely different mode of action.” The bee peptides easily slip through bacterial cell membranes and then bind to small proteins that assist with protein folding. By disrupting protein folding, the peptides lead to cell death.

Hoffmann and his colleagues started their search with apidaecin 1b, an 18-amino-acid peptide found in honeybees (Apis mellifera). They found that this peptide easily killed a harmless strain of Escherichia coli. Unfortunately, it was less effective against pathogenic bacteria.

To make apidaecin 1b more toxic to stubborn bacteria, Hoffmann and his colleagues synthesized hundreds of variations of the bee peptide, using both natural and nonnatural amino acids. Api88, the most potent peptide, could kill 37 strains of bacteria, including drug-resistant ones, at concentrations as low as 0.125 µg/mL.

Next, the researchers infected mice with one of two deadly strains of E. coli and then injected api88 into the mice. They found that the peptide cleared the infections at doses of 1.25 and 5 mg per kg of body weight. Hoffmann says the peptides are as potent as conventional antibiotics that treat the strains. Finally, to test the peptide’s toxicity, they injected mice with api88, and looked for signs of unusual behavior or cellular damage. The mice showed no signs of toxicity up to a dose of 40 mg per kg of body weight.

Hoffmann plans to test whether api88 is as effective against resistant bacterial strains in animals as it is in culture.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reprograming wasp venom to make antimicrobials
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cationic peptides show antibacterial promise
New class of antibiotics identified

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE