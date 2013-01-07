Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

ACS Award For Encouraging Women Into Careers In The Chemical Sciences

by Deirdre Lockwood
January 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Allen
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Heather Allen/Ohio State
Ohio State University chemist Heather C. Allen
Credit: Courtesy of Heather Allen/Ohio State

Sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation

Ohio State University chemist Heather C. Allen remembers the moment when an instructor’s encouragement changed the direction of her life. She was sitting in chemistry class at Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, Calif., where she had enrolled in her late twenties after working as a waitress, an aesthetician, and a medical assistant, among other jobs. When the professor encouraged members of her small class to apply for a science fellowship, she remembers thinking, “Maybe he is actually talking about me.” It was the first time she visualized herself as having the potential to become a scientist, she says, having grown up in a family that prized getting a job over higher education.

Allen won the fellowship and went on to earn her B.S. and Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Irvine. Now, as a decorated chemistry professor at Ohio State, she awards annual science scholarships to promising female middle school and high school students. She often thinks about that day in Mission Viejo. “Ever since then, I’ve wanted to play a bigger role in motivating women in science, especially women for whom these channels are not usually open,” she says.

Allen helped establish the science scholarships as part of her decadelong participation in the annual Columbus Young Women’s Empowerment Conference. The conference brings together hundreds of pairs of teachers and students from public schools in the Columbus, Ohio, area for workshops on math, science, and engineering. Inspired by the potential to encourage young women from low-income and racially diverse backgrounds to pursue science, Allen successfully proposed a scholarship fund to her dean at Ohio State. Now students attending the conference can enter an essay contest to win one of three scholarships to the university of about $1,000 each.

Judging the essays and presenting the award to the winners for the past eight years has moved Allen. “It mirrors my own experience,” she says. “Some of the recipients have been so in awe of winning something that says they should go to college.”

Allen, who is 52, has also mentored scores of undergraduate and graduate students in her lab, where she studies molecular organization at interfaces as diverse as those on cloud droplets and the lining of the lungs. Listening to her students, she says, is as important as stoking their interest in science. She is particularly sensitive to young women who, like her, have grown up without professional women role models. “They’re not sure they belong here,” she says. “I try to instill motivation, confidence, and direction. If they own it in their mind, it’s possible.”

Man Xu, a postdoctoral associate at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, received her Ph.D. under Allen’s direction in 2008. “Without Dr. Allen, I would not be where I am,” Xu says. “Her continual encouragement and insightful advice have helped me overcome my shyness and become more self-confident.”

Allen continues to mentor her students long after graduation. “I take a lot of pride in seeing them move on, knowing that they can impact others in a positive way,” she says.

Allen will present the award address before the ACS Women Chemists Committee.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zaida Morales-Martínez wins mentoring award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Annette Raigoza
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Encouraging Girls In Science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE