Partners For Progress And Prosperity

January 7, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 1
Cover image:
Credit:
Computer-modeling approach zeroes in on compounds that can both hit multiple targets and avoid side effects
Graphene, carbon nanotubes, and other materials vie for a place in electronic devices
Nobody knows why a trio of EPA proposals under the Toxic Substances Control Act are stuck at White House
Supply problems with vital rare-earth metals attract new magnet-making methods
Method selectively adds hydroxyl groups to a steroid framework to make cardenolide heart-failure drug candidate