ACS Posts Online Review Of Leadscope Case

A detailed explanation of the American Chemical Society v. Leadscope Inc. intellectual property suit—finally settled in late September (C&EN, Oct. 15, 2012, page 8)—has been posted online by ACS (www.acs.org/leadscopeqa).
Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr. explains that “we posted the document to give our ACS members and other stakeholders additional understanding of the history and ramifications of this litigation, and to address the questions that members, over time, have raised about it. It is a comprehensive summary that serves as a supplement to both our ACS statements and the C&EN reporting on this matter over the past few years.”
The document covers the case from its origins in 1997, including all ACS actions and court decisions. The terms and final amount of the settlement with Leadscope are presented in full detail. The case has cost the society approximately $32 million. The document addresses the source of funds from ACS accounts to pay the settlement and all legal fees, the impact on the society’s budget and on member dues, and the amount of coverage that may be provided by the society’s insurance policies.
Finally, the document explores what ACS has learned from the protracted court battle and notes that the society “will redouble its efforts to settle disputes amicably.”
