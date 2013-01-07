Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Posts Online Review Of Leadscope Case

A comprehensive explanation gives the public access to the history and ramifications of the case

by William G. Schulz , Sophie L. Rovner
January 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A detailed explanation of the American Chemical Society v. Leadscope Inc. intellectual property suit—finally settled in late September (C&EN, Oct. 15, 2012, page 8)—has been posted online by ACS (www.acs.org/leadscopeqa).

Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr. explains that “we posted the document to give our ACS members and other stakeholders additional understanding of the history and ramifications of this litigation, and to address the questions that members, over time, have raised about it. It is a comprehensive summary that serves as a supplement to both our ACS statements and the C&EN reporting on this matter over the past few years.”

The document covers the case from its origins in 1997, including all ACS actions and court decisions. The terms and final amount of the settlement with Leadscope are presented in full detail. The case has cost the society approximately $32 million. The document addresses the source of funds from ACS accounts to pay the settlement and all legal fees, the impact on the society’s budget and on member dues, and the amount of coverage that may be provided by the society’s insurance policies.

Finally, the document explores what ACS has learned from the protracted court battle and notes that the society “will redouble its efforts to settle disputes amicably.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

A Voice In ACS Public Policy
Questions And Answers On ACS v. Leadscope Inc.
ACS And Leadscope Settle Case

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE