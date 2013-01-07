PolyOne has acquired Glasforms, a maker of glass- and carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers and composites, for $34 million. Glasforms had sales of more than $50 million in 2012 from products such as earthquake-resistant bridge decks and lightweight commercial truck floors.
Evonik Industries plans to increase precipitated silica capacity in Chester, Pa., by 20,000 metric tons per year. The expansion, to be completed in 2014, is part of the firm’s planned 30% increase in global capacity to meet demand for silica used in fuel-efficient tires.
Sigma-Aldrich’s SAFC Hitech subsidiary is forming a 50-50 joint venture with Soulbrain, a South Korean electronic materials firm. The venture will develop metal organic precursors for sale to South Korean manufacturers of semiconductors and light-emitting diodes.
Invista has acquired a nylon manufacturing facility in Born, the Netherlands, from the compounding and nylon recycling firm VSL Born. Invista plans to use the facility to produce its Torzen brand of nylon 6,6.
Biogen Idec has formed a consortium with several academic research centers to identify treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen is contributing $10 million over three years and will coordinate activities at the participating labs.
Pfizer has licensed Halozyme Therapeutics’ hyaluronidase enzyme drug delivery technology for use with its biologic drugs. For an initial two targets out of a possible six, Pfizer will pay Halozyme $8 million up front and up to $507 million upon reaching development milestones.
