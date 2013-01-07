Advertisement

Business

Butyl Alcohol Set By Saudi Venture

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 1
Three firms—Saudi Kayan, Saudi Acrylic Acid Co., and Sadara, the chemicals joint venture between Dow Chemical and Saudi Aramco—are moving forward on what they say will be the world’s largest butyl alcohol plant. Scheduled for completion in 2015 in Jubail Industrial City, the plant will have 330,000 metric tons per year of n-butyl alcohol capacity and cost more than $500 million to build. Set to be the first butyl alcohol plant in the Middle East, the facility is meant to foster the manufacture of coatings raw materials in Saudi Arabia.

