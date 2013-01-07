Cambridge Major Goes To American Capital

Private equity firm American Capital has acquired Cambridge Major Laboratories, a Wisconsin-based contract manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, for $212 million. The seller is Arlington Capital, a private equity firm that bought a majority stake in CML in 2007. CML recently completed an expansion of its facility in Germantown, Wis. “American Capital’s financial and operational resources will allow us to expand our market presence in the U.S. and internationally,” says CML CEO Brian Scanlan.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter