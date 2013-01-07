Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Chemical Companies Agree To Pay Fine

by Glenn Hess
January 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Chemical manufacturer Solutia and plastics maker Ineos Melamines have agreed to pay a civil penalty of $970,000 to settle allegations by EPA that they violated the Clean Air Act while operating a chemical plant in Springfield, Mass. The settlement was filed on Dec. 20, 2012, in U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts as part of a consent decree. It resolves claims by the government that the two companies violated the federal air pollution law at the facility between 2003 and 2010. EPA charged that the plant had inadequate equipment for detecting chemical leaks. The companies have agreed to put in place a plantwide leak detection and repair program, under which they will monitor equipment more frequently than would be required by existing regulations. Solutia and Ineos own and operate separate manufacturing units at the facility where they use methanol and formaldehyde to produce melamine-formaldehyde resins for automobile paint coatings. Solutia is now a subsidiary of Eastman Chemical.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LyondellBasell draws Clean Air Act fines and wrongful death lawsuits
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow to spend millions to clean up air pollution
3M settles PFAS suit in Alabama

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE