Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Funding Innovators

January 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Aug. 20, 2012, issue of C&EN included multiple articles on technology commercialization and start-up entrepreneurs. Yet to my dismay, the magazine was devoid of any meaningful discussion regarding funding, today’s most difficult part of the start-up equation. I am all for enthusiasm, but enthusiasm should not overshadow the important issues that concern most innovators.

Since the beginning of the global financial crisis, investments in early-stage technology companies have dropped significantly. This year it is estimated that up to half of the remaining biotech venture capital funds will close their doors. What venture capital money that is left will only trickle into new start-ups. According to Ernst & Young’s 2012 Global Biotech Tech Report, this trend is likely to get worse.

What else is feeding the storm? Well in the world of biotechnology, big pharma has become so risk-averse that in order to secure any substantial product deal, biotechs are being required to demonstrate strong clinical data. And with all the consolidation that has occurred in the pharmaceutical industry, there are fewer partners to work with.

In addition to all this came government cuts to start-up businesses and more restrictive funding policies. For example, in 2009, the National Science Foundation incorporated a “financial viability” step in the granting process. This means that even if your development grant passes the science and commercialization viability steps, you can still be declined funding because you are not cash-rich.

If you are like me, you are probably trying hard to come up with solutions to get through all this. So what are they? Here are three: Universities step up in venture investing, big industry comes back to the “early stage” technology table, and government makes a concerted effort to understand the needs of start-up tech businesses.

Other solutions to the funding gap exist, and we need media help to vet them. If C&EN and other news outlets don’t discuss financing concerns, we may lose the enthusiasm that was so beautifully discussed in C&EN.

James Prudent
President and CEO, Centrose
Madison, Wis.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN’s World Chemical Outlook for 2024
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
IPO window remained wide open
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN’s 2020 10 Start-Ups to Watch

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE