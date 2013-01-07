Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Host-Guest Approach To Combo Catalysis

Encapsulating a metal complex in a supramolecular framework allows it to work in tandem with an enzyme in one-pot reactions

by Mitch Jacoby
January 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

With the use of a supramolecular host-guest framework, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, have developed a protocol for bringing together organometallic catalysts and enzymes to mediate one-pot tandem reactions (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1531). The work highlights a strategy for carrying out chemical transformations not possible with either type of catalyst alone while also preventing adverse interactions between the catalysts and extending their lifetimes. Z. Jane Wang, F. Dean Toste, and coworkers previously found that sheltering a gold complex in a Ga4L6 framework, where L is a benzoyl-naphthalene ligand, yields a host-guest species that catalyzes allene alkoxylation more actively than does the free gold complex. The team has now shown that Au(I) or Ru(III) host-guest species can be paired with esterases or lipases to mediate multistep reactions. For example, the researchers used an enzyme to convert an allenic acetate to the corresponding alcohol and subsequently used a sheltered gold catalyst to cyclize the alcohol to form a substituted tetrahydrofuran.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making single carbon bonds in a familiar way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coupling phenols and allylic alcohols
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Another Offspring From Catalyst Union

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE