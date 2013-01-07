Innophos Acquires Supplements Maker

Innophos Holdings has paid $46 million for Triarco Industries, a privately held maker of botanical and enzyme-based nutritional ingredients with annual sales of about $25 million. The acquisition adds to a specialty ingredients operation that Innophos built with the purchase of chelated minerals maker AMT in 2012 and micronutrients maker Kelatron in 2011. Innophos says the new deal continues its strategy of expansion into categories related to its core specialty phosphate business.
