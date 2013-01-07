Jamil Baghdachi Wins Coatings Award

Jamil Baghdachi, a professor of polymers and coatings at Eastern Michigan University, is the winner of the American Coatings Association’s 2012 Industry Excellence Award.
Baghdachi’s research interests include coatings for the automotive, industrial, and architectural and aerospace industries; waterborne and powder coatings; smart coatings; nanotechnology and adhesion; corrosion; plastics; and durability and performance assessment.
