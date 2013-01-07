Mitsubishi To Buy Japan’s Qualicaps

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings has agreed to pay about $640 million for Qualicaps, a Japan-based producer of gelatin and cellulose capsules for drug and nutritional products. The seller is the private equity firm Carlyle Group, which acquired Qualicaps from the Japanese drug firm Shionogi in 2005. The parties expect Qualicaps to post 2012 sales of about $220 million. Mitsubishi says Qualicaps will complement its active pharmaceutical ingredients business. Mitsubishi also expects to apply its own know-how in resin processing and cellulose-based materials.
