Moore Medal To Dean Rende

Dean Rende, senior manager for adsorbents research and development at Honeywell’s UOP subsidiary, is the recipient of the 2012 Society of Chemical Industry Gordon E. Moore Medal for his record of discovery, scale-up, and commercialization of new catalysts used in the production of biodegradable detergents and petrochemical monomers. The award recognizes early-career success in innovation, as reflected both in market impact and improvement to quality of life.
