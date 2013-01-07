Fertilizer maker Mosaic is considering building an ammonia plant at its Faustina complex in Louisiana. The plant would cost $700 million and be completed in 2016, nearly tripling ammonia capacity at the site. The company plans to make a final decision later this year. Mosaic says low natural gas prices present the opportunity to produce more ammonia domestically rather than import it. Last month, Sasol detailed plans to build gas-to-liquids and ethylene plants in Louisiana that could cost $21 billion.
