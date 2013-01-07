Patterson-Crane Award Nominations Sought

The ACS Dayton and Columbus Sections are seeking nominations for the 2013 Austin M. Patterson-E. J. Crane Award for outstanding contributions to the field of chemical information. The award consists of a $3,000 honorarium and a personalized commendation.
Nominations must include a one- to three-page nomination letter highlighting contributions by the nominated scientist to the field of chemical information, biographical information about the nominee, a bibliography of publications and presentations relevant to the award, and one or more seconding letters. The candidate does not need to be an ACS member.
Nominations must be received by Jan. 31 and should be sent either electronically or by mail to Steven Rosenthal, Chair, Patterson-Crane Award, Chemical Abstracts Service, 2540 Olentangy River Rd., Dept. 58, Columbus, OH 43202-1505. For more information, e-mail srosenthal@cas.org .
