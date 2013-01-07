Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Photochemistry Alters Pollutant Analysis

Researchers find that light-induced reactions can alter air pollutants before they are detected, disrupting data analysis

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
January 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Scientists have an array of analytical and computational tools to help monitor airborne pollutants such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs). But researchers at Peking University, in China, and the University of Colorado, Boulder, have discovered that photochemistry occurring while a pollutant molecule travels from its source to a monitoring instrument can interfere with the accuracy of a popular data analysis method (J. Geophys. Res.: Atmos., DOI: 10.1029/2012jd018236). Min Shao and colleagues used gas chromatography and mass spectrometry to monitor VOC emissions in Beijing, relying on a data-processing technique known as positive matrix factorization (PMF). Although some methods in the same class as PMF try to take into account atmospheric photochemical reactions, such interferences in the more commonly used PMF method have not been well recognized. For example, with the Beijing data, PMF failed to completely separate human and nonhuman VOC sources. The method also mistakenly identified some VOCs as coming from separate sources, when they were actually from the same source but in different oxidation states. The researchers caution that when using PMF-based results, including those already reported in the literature, photochemical influences should be taken into account.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Satellite measurements reveal changing atmospheric NOx lifetimes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Counting Carbon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
To Track An Oxidant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE