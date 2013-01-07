Advertisement

Materials

Worm Quantum Dot Factories

Scientists hijack metal detoxification machinery in earthworms to manufacture semiconducting nanoparticles

by Lauren K. Wolf
January 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 1
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Stephen Stürzenbaum
Earthworms manufacture CdTe quantum dots, which can be used to light up ovarian cancer cells; quantum dots are green and cell nuclei are blue.
This is a photo of an earthworm that manufactures quantum dots.
Credit: Stephen Stürzenbaum
Earthworms manufacture CdTe quantum dots, which can be used to light up ovarian cancer cells; quantum dots are green and cell nuclei are blue.

Not only do earthworms fertilize soil and help catch fish, but the wriggly creatures are also capable of manufacturing semiconductor nanoparticles called quantum dots, according to researchers at King’s College London (Nat. Nanotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2012.232). Scientists have previously biosynthesized nanoparticles by hijacking the cellular machinery inside bacteria, viruses, and fungi, but “we’re pretty sure this is the first time this has been intentionally achieved in a higher animal,” says Mark Green, who led the research team. To prove the worms capable of the feat, Green, Stephen R. Stürzenbaum, and coworkers put the animals in soil laced with cadmium chloride and sodium tellurite. When they later cut the worms open, they found 2-nm-diameter CdTe quantum dots. The researchers think the earthworms sequester the heavy metals as part of a detoxification mechanism. After harvesting the worm-made dots, the team demonstrated their utility as imaging agents: The particles are taken up by ovarian cancer cells and emit green light after being excited at blue wavelengths.

