Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

What’s Wrong With This Picture?

January 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Nov. 5, 2012, issue of C&EN contains confusing and contradictory information about the U.S. employment situation. On page 11, the Department of Defense is advised to lobby for more visas for scientists because there’s a shortage. This theme is reiterated on page 26 in “Looking for a Visa Victory.” Yet the cover story consists of three articles about the travails of laid-off scientists in finding work (page 43). The problem as I see it is not a shortage of scientists and engineers, it’s the habit of employers to seek purple squirrels.

For my first job after earning an M.S. in organic chemistry, I worked in industry in a chemical physics lab. I was hired because I was perceived to be bright, well educated, motivated, adaptable. Many years later, my husband interviewed for a job previously held by a past member of our own Ph.D. research group. He had the training and experience that the previous holder of that job had—only with a better record. He wasn’t hired, nor was anyone else.

Recently I looked at the requirements for two positions at a computing center. Both had identical requirements: past record in grant awards and experience with ab initio molecular dynamics calculations and medical imaging software. They’d have had much better success to have advertised two different openings—one for medical imaging and the other for ab initio and molecular dynamics. Why did the company advertise the job that way? If you can’t find someone with precisely the training you need, the answer is not to let the job go vacant and lobby for easing immigration restrictions, but to hire someone with related training and experience who can learn the job in a reasonable amount of time. There are plenty of intelligent, flexible people out there.

I was recently laid off myself and have been applying for various jobs as well. I was not deemed suitable for an interview at the local building supply store at which I recently was asked by clerks, “What’s that?” when I asked for Masonite and a nail set (different trips, different clerks). Does knowing what Masonite is make me overqualified?

Irene Newhouse
Kihei, Hawaii

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

San Diego national meeting mania!
Disappointing Advice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE